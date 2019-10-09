Even before the protest movement began in June this year, the US was losing its lustre. Photo: Jonathan Wong
US not on list of wealthy Hongkongers looking for safe havens during anti-government protests
- US is already home to more Hongkongers than any country outside mainland China
- But anti-immigrant rhetoric, gun violence and impending changes to ‘investor visa’ programme have encouraged Hongkongers to consider Australia, Canada, Singapore and Taiwan
Topic | Hong Kong economy
Even before the protest movement began in June this year, the US was losing its lustre. Photo: Jonathan Wong
An elderly man exercising in Mong Kok. Some insurers are targeting the city’s ‘silver-haired’ residents with their retirement products. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong insurers target young and the elderly as protests deter mainland Chinese from buying insurance products in the city
- Insurance sales to mainland Chinese customers have dropped by an estimated 30 per cent during the protests
- The sales have been a hugely important source of income for the city’s insurers, who are desperate to tap new types of customer to plug the gap
Topic | Insurance
An elderly man exercising in Mong Kok. Some insurers are targeting the city’s ‘silver-haired’ residents with their retirement products. Photo: K.Y. Cheng