Even before the protest movement began in June this year, the US was losing its lustre. Photo: Jonathan Wong
US not on list of wealthy Hongkongers looking for safe havens during anti-government protests

  • US is already home to more Hongkongers than any country outside mainland China
  • But anti-immigrant rhetoric, gun violence and impending changes to ‘investor visa’ programme have encouraged Hongkongers to consider Australia, Canada, Singapore and Taiwan
Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Bloomberg

Updated: 10:00am, 9 Oct, 2019

An elderly man exercising in Mong Kok. Some insurers are targeting the city’s ‘silver-haired’ residents with their retirement products. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong insurers target young and the elderly as protests deter mainland Chinese from buying insurance products in the city

  • Insurance sales to mainland Chinese customers have dropped by an estimated 30 per cent during the protests
  • The sales have been a hugely important source of income for the city’s insurers, who are desperate to tap new types of customer to plug the gap
Topic |   Insurance
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 8:33am, 9 Oct, 2019

