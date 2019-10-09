Channels

CK Asset's Seaside Sonata development on Hai Tan Street in Cheung Sha Wan on 31 July 2019. Photo: SCMP/Tory Ho
Business

CK Asset discounts its first property launch of 2019 by up to 10 per cent, bowing to a stalling market as Hong Kong’s rallies bite

  • CK Asset launches new project Seaside Sonata in Cheung Sha Wan at an average of HK$18,688 per square foot after discounts
  • The price is 10.4 per cent cheaper than Henderson Land Development’s The Addition, the most recent project in the same neighbourhood, which launched in March
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Holly Chik  

Sandy Li  

Updated: 7:30pm, 9 Oct, 2019

CK Asset's Seaside Sonata development on Hai Tan Street in Cheung Sha Wan on 31 July 2019. Photo: SCMP/Tory Ho
The latest batch of flats at Wheelock’s Grand Marini project met with a dismal reception on Monday. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong & China

Wheelock sees dismal sales of new flats at Lohas Park after weekend of protest carnage in Hong Kong

  • The developer went ahead with its scheduled sales on a public holiday, when most MTR stations were closed after being repeatedly vandalised by hard-core protesters
  • Just 20 out of 101 units in the latest batch at Grand Marini had found buyers by the time sales closed at 8pm
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Holly Chik

Holly Chik  

Updated: 10:40pm, 7 Oct, 2019

The latest batch of flats at Wheelock’s Grand Marini project met with a dismal reception on Monday. Photo: Winson Wong
