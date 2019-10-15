Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Sun Hung Kai Properties’ Valais community in Sheung Shui. Photo: SCMP/ Handout
Business

Owners of villas and luxury homes turn to daily leases to find tenants to occupy their investments as buyers stay away

  • A four-bedroom villa with a 3,000-sq ft garden at Sun Hung Kai Properties’ Valais in Sheung Shui is available for lease at HK$11,800 a day
  • Similar villas at Sino Land’s St Andrew’s Place and The Royal Oaks, also in Sheung Shui, are also available for daily leases
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing  

Updated: 10:00am, 15 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Sun Hung Kai Properties’ Valais community in Sheung Shui. Photo: SCMP/ Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
Interest in obtaining business visas was up by at least 200 per cent, an international property expert says. Photo: AFP
International

Rise in Hongkongers applying for Australian emigration amid protests boosts recovery in Melbourne, Sydney property markets

  • The number of Hong Kong residents applying for business visas might have doubled since June this year
  • Sydney real-estate market records its busiest Saturday of auctions this year
Topic |   International Property
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing  

Updated: 7:51pm, 8 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Interest in obtaining business visas was up by at least 200 per cent, an international property expert says. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.