Sun Hung Kai Properties’ Valais community in Sheung Shui. Photo: SCMP/ Handout
Owners of villas and luxury homes turn to daily leases to find tenants to occupy their investments as buyers stay away
- A four-bedroom villa with a 3,000-sq ft garden at Sun Hung Kai Properties’ Valais in Sheung Shui is available for lease at HK$11,800 a day
- Similar villas at Sino Land’s St Andrew’s Place and The Royal Oaks, also in Sheung Shui, are also available for daily leases
Interest in obtaining business visas was up by at least 200 per cent, an international property expert says. Photo: AFP
Rise in Hongkongers applying for Australian emigration amid protests boosts recovery in Melbourne, Sydney property markets
- The number of Hong Kong residents applying for business visas might have doubled since June this year
- Sydney real-estate market records its busiest Saturday of auctions this year
