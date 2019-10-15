Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala, chairman and chief executive officer of Ayala Corp., speaking during the Belt and Road Summit in Hong Kong on Monday, September 11, 2017. Photo: Bloomberg
Philippine powerhouse Ayala says it may look outside the founder’s family for a chief executive to lead it into the future
- Ayala traces its roots to a distillery founded in 1834, with the controlling family descended from Europeans who arrived during the colonial era
- Ayala’s holdings include the largest property developer by revenue, the oldest lender, and the biggest mobile phone company, together capitalised at US$36 billion
