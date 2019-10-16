Channels

A boy inside a Saigon water bus with Vietnam’s tallest building Landmark 81 in the background in Ho Chi Minh City on June 6, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Chinese investors make a beeline for Vietnam’s luxury real estate, until their passports run into a wall over South China Sea dispute

  • Under Vietnamese law, foreign buyers are required to submit their passports to secure a document from the government to grant them ownership of a flat
  • Since Chinese passports depict the disputed Paracel Islands – known as Xisha in Chinese, and Hoang Sa in Vietnamese – as Chinese territory, buyers from the mainland typically encounter difficulties in securing ownership from Vietnam’s authorities
Topic |   International Property
Cheryl Arcibal

Cheryl Arcibal  

Updated: 7:18am, 16 Oct, 2019

A boy inside a Saigon water bus with Vietnam’s tallest building Landmark 81 in the background in Ho Chi Minh City on June 6, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Seven and half years after the China-Malaysia Qinzhou Industrial Park opened, the first phase of the park, which covers an area about a tenth the size of Hong Kong Island, is still struggling to find enough business to fill its largely empty units. Photos: He Huifeng
China’s free-trade zone on its border with Vietnam is fighting an uphill battle to woo investors amid US trade war

  • The China-Malaysia Qinzhou Industrial Park was opened in April 2012, but remains a remote, muddy wasteland without enough business to fill its largely empty units
  • China has tens of thousands of the designated areas across the country offering a range of incentives, but investors are still seeking overseas alternatives
Topic |   China economy
He Huifeng

He Huifeng  

Updated: 12:38pm, 26 Sep, 2019

Seven and half years after the China-Malaysia Qinzhou Industrial Park opened, the first phase of the park, which covers an area about a tenth the size of Hong Kong Island, is still struggling to find enough business to fill its largely empty units. Photos: He Huifeng
