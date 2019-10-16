Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Light Be’s founder and chief executive Ricky Yu, during an interview in Wan Chai on 9 October 2019. Photo: Nora Tam
Business

New World’s land donation in Tin Shui Wai to be turned into 100-home ‘Light Village’ by social-housing group

  • In Tin Shui Wai, 100 homes, each measuring about 300 sq ft (28 square metres), will be ready for occupation by 2022 on farmland donated by New World Development
  • The community will be reserved for low-income families with children, said Ricky Yu, whose social-housing organisation Light Be is heading the project
Topic |   Hong Kong housing
Sandy Li

Sandy Li  

Updated: 9:28am, 16 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Light Be’s founder and chief executive Ricky Yu, during an interview in Wan Chai on 9 October 2019. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE
Vast swathes of farmland hoarded by Hong Kong’s developers are often blamed for the city’s sky-high property prices. Photo: Roy Issa
Business

New World donates almost a fifth of its farmland reserves towards building public homes to ease Hong Kong’s housing woes

  • New World Development will donate 3 million square feet of farmland to Hong Kong’s government and toward charity for building public homes
  • The first part of the donation, comprising 28,000 square feet of land next to the Tin Shui Wai subway station, will be turned into 100 three-storey homes measuring 300 square feet each by 2022
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing  

Updated: 4:12pm, 26 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Vast swathes of farmland hoarded by Hong Kong’s developers are often blamed for the city’s sky-high property prices. Photo: Roy Issa
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.