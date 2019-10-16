Light Be’s founder and chief executive Ricky Yu, during an interview in Wan Chai on 9 October 2019. Photo: Nora Tam
New World’s land donation in Tin Shui Wai to be turned into 100-home ‘Light Village’ by social-housing group
- In Tin Shui Wai, 100 homes, each measuring about 300 sq ft (28 square metres), will be ready for occupation by 2022 on farmland donated by New World Development
- The community will be reserved for low-income families with children, said Ricky Yu, whose social-housing organisation Light Be is heading the project
Topic | Hong Kong housing
Vast swathes of farmland hoarded by Hong Kong’s developers are often blamed for the city’s sky-high property prices. Photo: Roy Issa
Topic | Hong Kong property
