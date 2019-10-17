Prospective buyers queue up to buy flats at CK Asset’s Seaside Sonata residential project in Sham Shui Po, on Thursday. Photo: Handout.
Housing policy cushions Hong Kong’s property slump, adding US$3 billion to wealth of city’s six richest real estate tycoons
- Government’s effort to boost home ownership is likely to unleash pent-up demand and lead to an earlier-than-expected home price recovery, says Citibank property analyst Ken Yeung
- The increase in the mortgage cap opens up a world of options for buyers, says Louis Chan of Centaline Property Agency
Topic | Hong Kong property
An increasing number of Hongkongers are considering emigrating as protests show no sign of ending. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hongkongers pursue overseas passports and sell homes at huge discounts to fund move as city’s protests rage on
- Emigration inquiries have risen fourteen fold since the protests started more than four months ago, says Midland Immigration Consultancy
- A homeowner in Tuen Mun sold a flat 25 per cent below market value to finance emigration application.
