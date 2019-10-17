Channels

Prospective buyers queue up to buy flats at CK Asset’s Seaside Sonata residential project in Sham Shui Po, on Thursday. Photo: Handout.
Prospective buyers queue up to buy flats at CK Asset’s Seaside Sonata residential project in Sham Shui Po, on Thursday. Photo: Handout.
An increasing number of Hongkongers are considering emigrating as protests show no sign of ending. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Business

Hongkongers pursue overseas passports and sell homes at huge discounts to fund move as city’s protests rage on

  • Emigration inquiries have risen fourteen fold since the protests started more than four months ago, says Midland Immigration Consultancy
  • A homeowner in Tuen Mun sold a flat 25 per cent below market value to finance emigration application.
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing  

Updated: 6:43pm, 17 Oct, 2019

An increasing number of Hongkongers are considering emigrating as protests show no sign of ending. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
