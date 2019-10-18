Channels

Business

With Hong Kong’s hotel sector in the doldrums, investors zero in on new-found favourite Singapore

  • Kimberley Hotel in Tsim Sha Tsui was sold for HK$4.3 billion, 28 per cent lower than the asking price of HK$6 billion, market observers said.
  • Hotel transactions in Singapore surged by 545 per cent quarter on quarter to S$2.8 billion in the three months to September
Topic |   Hong Kong property
SCMP

Yujing Liu  

Sandy Li  

Updated: 8:15am, 18 Oct, 2019

Customers sit in restaurants at Quayside Isle in Sentosa Cove, Singapore. The city state’s hotel property market saw two major deals in the third quarter. Photo: Roy Issa
Companies

Hotel revenues could halve, warns S&P, as conference participants, tourists give protest-hit Hong Kong a miss

  • The rates hotels offer to host meetings, conferences and exhibitions are down by more than a quarter as events are cancelled or postponed
  • In some cases, occupancy of hotels in protest-hit areas has fallen to 20 per cent, according to hoteliers and industry observers
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Cheryl Arcibal

Cheryl Arcibal  

Updated: 11:06am, 14 Oct, 2019

Protests have ravaged Hong Kong for more than four months, deterring tourists and inflicting huge pain on the hotel sector. Photo: AFP
