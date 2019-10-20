Chinese tourists have been giving Phuket a miss because of uncertainty arising from the US-China trade war. Photo: Shutterstock
Phuket feels impact of US-China trade war as popular Thai resort struggles amid fewer mainland tourists, stronger baht
- The US-China trade war is making Chinese reluctant to take holidays, while the Thai baht has risen around 10 per cent against the yuan this year
- Thailand expects 2 million Indian tourists this year, after an increase of nearly 25 per cent year on year in the first seven months
Topic | Chinese tourists
Chinese tourists have been giving Phuket a miss because of uncertainty arising from the US-China trade war. Photo: Shutterstock