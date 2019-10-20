Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chinese tourists have been giving Phuket a miss because of uncertainty arising from the US-China trade war. Photo: Shutterstock
Business

Phuket feels impact of US-China trade war as popular Thai resort struggles amid fewer mainland tourists, stronger baht

  • The US-China trade war is making Chinese reluctant to take holidays, while the Thai baht has risen around 10 per cent against the yuan this year
  • Thailand expects 2 million Indian tourists this year, after an increase of nearly 25 per cent year on year in the first seven months
Topic |   Chinese tourists
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 1:27pm, 20 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese tourists have been giving Phuket a miss because of uncertainty arising from the US-China trade war. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.