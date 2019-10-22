Aerial view of The Strip in Las Vegas at night in Nevada on September 30, 2015. Photo: Corbis
Hard Rock Cafe’s CEO ponders buying a hotel on the Las Vegas Strip, as he opens a US$1.5 billion casino in Florida
- Hard Rock has grown since being acquired by Florida’s Seminole Tribe in 2007, adding hotel locations in London and Cabos San Lucas, Mexico, this year alone
- The expansion in Hollywood, Florida, north of Miami, introduces a 638-room, guitar-shaped hotel tower and a private lagoon with bungalow cabanas reminiscent of the Bora Bora island in the South Pacific
Topic | International Property
