Travellers and airline crew forced to get off their buses at the bridge connecting Tung Chung and Chek Lap Kok airport on 1 September 2019, as protesters crippled airport services at the Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong residents who can afford overseas homes flock to seek sanctuaries abroad as protest rallies rage on at home
- Applications for the Certificate of No Criminal Conviction from the Hong Kong police, a mandatory document for emigration, jumped 48.7 per cent between June and September from last year
- Purchases of offshore homes, especially those tied with emigration incentives by Greece, Portugal, Cyprus, Malta and Malaysia had been particularly popular, agents said
Topic | Property investment
Travellers and airline crew forced to get off their buses at the bridge connecting Tung Chung and Chek Lap Kok airport on 1 September 2019, as protesters crippled airport services at the Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Felix Wong