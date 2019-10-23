Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Travellers and airline crew forced to get off their buses at the bridge connecting Tung Chung and Chek Lap Kok airport on 1 September 2019, as protesters crippled airport services at the Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Felix Wong
Business

Hong Kong residents who can afford overseas homes flock to seek sanctuaries abroad as protest rallies rage on at home

  • Applications for the Certificate of No Criminal Conviction from the Hong Kong police, a mandatory document for emigration, jumped 48.7 per cent between June and September from last year
  • Purchases of offshore homes, especially those tied with emigration incentives by Greece, Portugal, Cyprus, Malta and Malaysia had been particularly popular, agents said
Topic |   Property investment
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing  

Updated: 7:00am, 23 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Travellers and airline crew forced to get off their buses at the bridge connecting Tung Chung and Chek Lap Kok airport on 1 September 2019, as protesters crippled airport services at the Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.