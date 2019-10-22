Properties are listed at an agency in Happy Valley. Sales of luxury homes have taken a hit since June. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong’s luxury home sales sink to five-year low in September as caution prevails amid protests
- Only 93 homes worth more than HK$20 million each, totalling HK$4.68 billion were sold in September, according to Centaline Property Agency
An increasing number of Hongkongers are considering emigrating as protests show no sign of ending. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hongkongers pursue overseas passports and sell homes at huge discounts to fund move as city’s protests rage on
- Emigration inquiries have risen fourteen fold since the protests started more than four months ago, says Midland Immigration Consultancy
- A homeowner in Tuen Mun sold a flat 25 per cent below market value to finance emigration application.
