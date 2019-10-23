The Center, 99 Queen's Road Central, Central on 2 November 2017. Photo: Nora Tam
Car parking space at The Center in Hong Kong changes owners for a record HK$7.6 million, triple the city’s median home price
- The transacted price is equivalent to HK$56,505 (US$7,205) per sq ft for a standard parking space that measures 134.5 sq ft, more than three times Hong Kong’s median home price
- The seller, logistics heir Johnny Cheung Shun-yee, said he sold the last of his four spots in The Center to someone who owns an office in the same tower
Topic | Property investment
