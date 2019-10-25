Homebuyers queue up for flats at CK Asset’s Seaside Sonata development. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong, Chinese developers hope to piggyback on robust secondary property market sales, to release more than 1,000 units
- Hong Kong and mainland Chinese property developers are hoping to piggyback on strong activity in the city’s secondary market and will release more than 1,000 units in the coming weeks
- CK Asset Holdings, China Evergrande, Sun Hung Kai Properties, Billion Development and Project Management, China Overseas Land & Investment, Grand Ming Group and HKR International have sped up launches to take advantage of improved market sentiment
