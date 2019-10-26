Restaurants around Wan Chai were forced to close early during protests recently. Photo: Nora Tam
Digital retail could be boosted by Hong Kong protests, as people shop, order food from home
- More Hongkongers now used to online platforms and apps because of protests, KPMG China says
- Online presence may help businesses in current situation, GS1 Hong Kong says
Topic | Ecommerce
Food delivery apps Deliveroo and FoodPanda have seen an increase in orders between June and September, with weekend nights being the peak time for orders. Photo: Felix Wong
Food deliveries rise sharply as Hongkongers stay home on weekends as protests discourage eating out
- Restaurants and credit card providers have seen ‘significant increase’ in home-delivery orders
- Delivery growth has coincided with decline in weekend traffic as protests intensified
Topic | Hong Kong protests
