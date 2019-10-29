Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The price indices of private flats in Hong Kong have skyrocketed by 3.86 times between 2004 and now. Photo: Fung Chang
Chiu Kam-kuen
Opinion

Opinion

Concrete Analysis by Chiu Kam-kuen

Hong Kong needs varied approach to ease housing shortage, including public-private partnerships, Lands Resumption Ordinance

  • Real wages have not kept up with surging Hong Kong real-estate prices
  • The average waiting time for public rental housing for general applicants is 5.4 years
Chiu Kam-kuen

Chiu Kam-kuen  

Updated: 12:43pm, 29 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

The price indices of private flats in Hong Kong have skyrocketed by 3.86 times between 2004 and now. Photo: Fung Chang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.