Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Construction work in progress at the Sky Park residential project in Shenzhen. Photo: Handout
Business

Shenzhen property sale lottery locks up US$2 billion in deposits – the largest in the city’s history

  • Nearly 2,800 buyers are vying for 192 flats at Sky Park, each paying 5 million yuan as subscription deposit
Topic |   Shenzhen
Yujing Liu

Yujing Liu  

Updated: 10:20pm, 28 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Construction work in progress at the Sky Park residential project in Shenzhen. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
The average home price in Shenzhen has increased more than 10 times to more than 50,000 yuan (US$7,000) per square metre between 2005 and 2015. Photo: AFP
China Economy

Shenzhen turning its back on Hong Kong property model in favour of affordable public housing

  • The southern city is home to technology firms including Tencent and DJI, but rising prices caused by private land sales have made it one of China’s most expensive cities
  • A new government plan will cap the price of land sold for subsidised housing at 30 to 40 per cent of the benchmark rate as it seeks to build 1 million units by 2035
Topic |   China economy
Sidney Leng

Sidney Leng  

Updated: 2:44pm, 24 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

The average home price in Shenzhen has increased more than 10 times to more than 50,000 yuan (US$7,000) per square metre between 2005 and 2015. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.