Hui Ka-yan, boss of Evergrande, saw his net worth shrink by 45 billion yuan, or 21 per cent, to 170 billion yuan. Photo: David Wong
China’s richest builder loses wealth while top 10 billionaire developers boost combined worth: Hurun Report
- Evergrande and Dalian Wanda bosses suffer negative wealth effect among billionaire developers in Hurun Rich List
Topic | China property
Jack Ma, founder of Alibaba Group Holding, topped the 2019 Hurun Rich List. Photo: Bloomberg
Fewer super rich individuals in China as fortunes shrink amid raging trade war, slowing economy, Hurun list shows
- Although 1,819 mainland individuals made it to the Hurun Rich List, 40 per cent of the people on the list two years ago failed to make the cut this year
- First time the number of wealthy individuals has fallen for two consecutive years because of a slowing economy
Topic | Millionaires and Billionaires
