A general view of the Yuen Long area. Transitional housing is short-term accommodation provided to help vulnerable individuals or households awaiting longer-term housing. Photo: Martin Chan
Henderson Land increases farmland donation as tycoons step up to help government ease housing crisis
- Farmland donated to government for seven years for the development of 2,000 transitional housing units
- Company, Hong Kong’s largest holder of farmland, had committed 100,000 sq ft this month
Topic | Hong Kong housing
A general view of the Yuen Long area. Transitional housing is short-term accommodation provided to help vulnerable individuals or households awaiting longer-term housing. Photo: Martin Chan