China Overseas and Investment offering 259 flats for open sale and 123 units for tender at The Regent in Tai Po on 2 November 2019. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong’s homebuyers greet developers’ attempt to sell leftover residential property with their collective cold shoulder
- The biggest sales weekend of residential property in almost five months was met with a collective shrug
- A total of 152 flats, or 35 per cent of the 435 units on offer by developers, found buyers
Topic | Hong Kong property
Barricades are set on fire in Tuen Mun during a mass protest. The decline in home prices in September was larger than the 1.4 per cent drop recorded in August. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong home prices in four-month losing streak, fell at fastest pace in nine months in September as protests intensified
- Home prices dropped by 1.8 per cent in September and have lost 4.1 per cent in total during their four-month losing streak
- Extent of declines to taper off in coming months, thanks to relaxation in mortgage requirements, low interest rates
