Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

China Overseas and Investment offering 259 flats for open sale and 123 units for tender at The Regent in Tai Po on 2 November 2019. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Business

Hong Kong’s homebuyers greet developers’ attempt to sell leftover residential property with their collective cold shoulder

  • The biggest sales weekend of residential property in almost five months was met with a collective shrug
  • A total of 152 flats, or 35 per cent of the 435 units on offer by developers, found buyers
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing  

Updated: 8:50pm, 2 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

China Overseas and Investment offering 259 flats for open sale and 123 units for tender at The Regent in Tai Po on 2 November 2019. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE
Barricades are set on fire in Tuen Mun during a mass protest. The decline in home prices in September was larger than the 1.4 per cent drop recorded in August. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong & China

Hong Kong home prices in four-month losing streak, fell at fastest pace in nine months in September as protests intensified

  • Home prices dropped by 1.8 per cent in September and have lost 4.1 per cent in total during their four-month losing streak
  • Extent of declines to taper off in coming months, thanks to relaxation in mortgage requirements, low interest rates
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing  

Updated: 10:45pm, 31 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Barricades are set on fire in Tuen Mun during a mass protest. The decline in home prices in September was larger than the 1.4 per cent drop recorded in August. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.