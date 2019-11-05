Apartments for sale in central Madrid. Foreigners have bought 100,000 properties in Spain so far this year, an increase of 4 per cent. Photo: Reuters
More Hong Kong investors are eyeing Spanish property as gateway to permanent residency in EU
- Spain allows investors to gain permanent residency by buying property worth €500,000
- Since 2014, more than 1,700 Chinese nationals have been granted ‘golden visas’, more than a third of total approved applicants
