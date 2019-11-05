The Centre in Central, which holds the record for highest office rents in Hong Kong. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong is cheaper than Tokyo and Sydney in office fit-out costs, study shows
- Hong Kong ranks seventh among 28 Asia-Pacific cities in terms of fit-out costs, while Taipei is most economical: Cushman & Wakefield
- Tokyo could see pressure in fit-out costs on labour supply crunch before the Summer Olympics next year: JLL
Topic | Hong Kong property
