Aerial drone view of Cha Kwo Ling Village in the Kwun Tong district on 17 October 2019. Cha Kwo Ling village has been named as one of the villages in the 2019 Chief Executive's Policy Address, that is suitable for high-density housing development. Photo: May Tse
Aerial drone view of Cha Kwo Ling Village in the Kwun Tong district on 17 October 2019. Cha Kwo Ling village has been named as one of the villages in the 2019 Chief Executive's Policy Address, that is suitable for high-density housing development. Photo: May Tse