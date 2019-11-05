Shenzhen’s skyline as seen from the observation deck of the city’s Ping An Finance Centre on Thursday, August 15, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
Shenzhen’s buyers snap up new homes two weekends in a row, defying a government plan to flood China’s Silicon Valley with cheap public abodes
- Sales of new homes increased for two consecutive weekends
- The city’s government announced an ambitious plan to add 1 million public homes to the housing supply, capping their prices at 50,000 yuan per square metre on October 23.
Topic | China property
Shenzhen’s skyline as seen from the observation deck of the city’s Ping An Finance Centre on Thursday, August 15, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg