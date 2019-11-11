People walk at the Bund overlooking the financial district of Pudong in Shanghai on November 4, 2019. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Global funds seen buying more Chinese assets as reforms widen access to markets, Invesco survey shows
- Four in every five global investors plan to increase their allocations in China in the coming year amid wider market access, Invesco says
- Some 52 per cent of them will put more money into onshore equities, making it the most favoured asset class
