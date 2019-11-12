Channels

Buyers queuing for Sun Hung Kai Properties’ flats at Cullinan West III in Nam Cheong on 26 September 2019. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Business

Hong Kong’s October stamp duty income jumps as non-resident property buyers pile in to pick up bargains amid oversupply

  • Buyers stamp duty, a 15 per cent surcharge on the price of a property that must be borne by non-permanent Hong Kong residents and corporate buyers, soared 2.8 times last month to HK$880 million (US$112.4 million)
  • The number of transactions jumped 1.8 times to 296, according to data by the Inland Revenue Department
Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing  

Updated: 11:40am, 12 Nov, 2019

Buyers queuing for Sun Hung Kai Properties' flats at Cullinan West III in Nam Cheong on 26 September 2019. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
The ongoing protests in Hong Kong have dampened property developers’ participation in land tenders. Photo: AP Photo
Hong Kong & China

Kai Tak runway parcel tender receives muted response even after valuation is cut by 15 per cent

  • Only Sun Hung Kai Properties, CK Asset and two consortiums led by Sino Land and China Overseas Land & Investment submit bids for sea-facing parcel on the runway of Hong Kong’s former airport
  • Knight Frank cuts valuation for the plot by 15 per cent to HK$19.8 billion
Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing  

Updated: 10:53pm, 8 Nov, 2019

The ongoing protests in Hong Kong have dampened property developers’ participation in land tenders. Photo: AP Photo
