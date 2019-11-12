Buyers queuing for Sun Hung Kai Properties’ flats at Cullinan West III in Nam Cheong on 26 September 2019. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong’s October stamp duty income jumps as non-resident property buyers pile in to pick up bargains amid oversupply
- Buyers stamp duty, a 15 per cent surcharge on the price of a property that must be borne by non-permanent Hong Kong residents and corporate buyers, soared 2.8 times last month to HK$880 million (US$112.4 million)
- The number of transactions jumped 1.8 times to 296, according to data by the Inland Revenue Department
The ongoing protests in Hong Kong have dampened property developers’ participation in land tenders. Photo: AP Photo
Kai Tak runway parcel tender receives muted response even after valuation is cut by 15 per cent
- Only Sun Hung Kai Properties, CK Asset and two consortiums led by Sino Land and China Overseas Land & Investment submit bids for sea-facing parcel on the runway of Hong Kong’s former airport
- Knight Frank cuts valuation for the plot by 15 per cent to HK$19.8 billion
