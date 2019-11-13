Channels

Aerial drone view of buses trapped amongst anti-government protesters in Tsim Sha Tsui, between The Peninsula hotel (left) and Sheraton Kowloon (right) on 20 October 2019. Photo: May Tse
Business

Hong Kong’s hotel valuations drop, vacancy rates soar, as business travellers and tourists avoid city amid street protests

  • The average room rate at three-star hotels fell 46 per cent to HK$446 (US$57) for the week that ended on October 27, according to data by accommodation platform WebBeds
  • Tourists and duty-free shoppers from mainland China led the exodus, with their number of room nights falling 24 per cent during the week
Only 215 shops changed hands in Hong Kong last month, down 42 per cent year on year because of the protests, according to Centaline Commercial. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong & China

Hong Kong agencies Centaline, Midland see commercial property agents depart as deals plunge amid protests

  • About 40 people each have either been sacked or have left Centaline Commercial and Midland IC&I
  • Joseph Tsang of JLL says agencies’ business models to blame for departures
