A general picture of Shenzhen in the Greater Bay Area. Photo: Martin Chan
Demand for Greater Bay Area homes set to rise with easier ownership rules for Hong Kong professional workers
- China eases home ownership for Hong Kong residents, and loosens employment rules which could spur demand from professionals
- Hong Kong residents account for less than 2 per cent of transactions in mainland cities within Bay area, CGS-CIMB estimates
Topic | Greater Bay Area
A general picture of Shenzhen in the Greater Bay Area. Photo: Martin Chan