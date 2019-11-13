Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A general picture of Shenzhen in the Greater Bay Area. Photo: Martin Chan
Business

Demand for Greater Bay Area homes set to rise with easier ownership rules for Hong Kong professional workers

  • China eases home ownership for Hong Kong residents, and loosens employment rules which could spur demand from professionals
  • Hong Kong residents account for less than 2 per cent of transactions in mainland cities within Bay area, CGS-CIMB estimates
Topic |   Greater Bay Area
Sandy Li

Sandy Li  

Updated: 11:14am, 13 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

A general picture of Shenzhen in the Greater Bay Area. Photo: Martin Chan
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.