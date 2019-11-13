Developers pick up Kai Tak’s most valuable harbourfront land plot at a discount as protests send property market into tailspin
- China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, Henderson Land Development, K. Wah International Holdings and Wharf Development together paid HK$15.95 billion (US$2.04 billion) for Area 4A Site 2 at Kai Tak
- The winning bid translates to HK$13,238 per square foot, barely meeting the lower end of valuations, which had already been cut by 20 per cent from June
A consortium of Hong Kong developers bought the most valuable parcel of residential land on the runway of the city’s former airport for a discount, as six months of the city’s worst political crisis sent the local property market into a tailspin.
Valuers had slashed their estimates for the site, which offers unobstructed views of one of the world’s most iconic skylines across the Victoria Harbour from Kowloon, by between 15 per cent and 20 per cent, since Hong Kong’s descend into regular anti-government protests began in early June.
Valuation was cut by up to 20 per cent to reflect the worsening state of the city’s economy following five months of social unrest, the US-China trade war and a looming vacancy tax, said Vincent Cheung, who cut his estimate to a range between HK$15.6 billion and HK$16.8 billion.
The consortium’s bid in the Hong Kong government’s closed tender topped the bids by Sun Hung Kai Properties, CK Asset Holdings, and a third group comprising Sino Land, Great Eagle Holdings and Chinese Estates Holdings.
- The average room rate at three-star hotels fell 46 per cent to HK$446 (US$57) for the week that ended on October 27, according to data by accommodation platform WebBeds
- Tourists and duty-free shoppers from mainland China led the exodus, with their number of room nights falling 24 per cent during the week
Investments in new hotels grounded to a halt in Hong Kong, as valuations fell 10 per cent amid record vacancy rates caused by business travellers and tourists who are avoiding the city’s anti-government protests.
The average room rate at three-star hotels fell 46 per cent to HK$446 (US$57) for the week that ended on October 27, from US$105 a year earlier, according to data by accommodation platform WebBeds. Tourists and duty-free shoppers from mainland China led the exodus, with their number of room nights falling 24 per cent during the week, compared with the same time last year.
“It's definitely been a tough time for Hong Kong in the last four months,” said Robin Rossmann, managing director at data and analytics specialist STR, at the Hotel Investment Conference Asia-Pacific, adding that the declines in revenue per available room, or RevPar, have accelerated to about 50 per cent in the last two months, from 10 per cent at the start of Hong Kong’s social unrest. “There is definitely no doubt that what has happened has had an impact. Perceptions really are all [that matter]. ”
It’s a woeful time to be in the hotel business, especially for those that operate premises near the flash points of clashes between anti-riot police and anti-government protesters. Over the past few weeks, radical protesters have taken to arson and vandalism, destroying shops, bank branches and restaurants linked to mainland Chinese owners or investors.
“Exhibitions and trade fairs are aimed at global travellers,” and they are usually locked in many years in advance, said Jeong. “Travellers or fair participants like regularity [and events to be on schedule.] Once we lose the regular timing or schedule to a temporary issue, it will be hard to restore.”
Even five-star hotels like the InterContinental Hong Kong, located in the prime tourist hub of Tsim Sha Tsui, with harbourfront view across the Victoria Harbour at one of the world’s most famous skylines, had not been spared the effects of the protest.
“The social unrest has put a big dent into the tourism industry, affecting retail, street-side food and beverage in particular, and the hotel industry,” said Goodwin Gaw, chairman and co-founder of the US$23 billion Gaw Capital Partners, which owns the InterContinental Hong Kong. “Our hotel occupancy had been affected, just like everyone else in the sector,” because “leisure tourists who have the discretion in where they choose to go will understandably avoid Hong Kong until the disruptions recede,” he said.
That has driven down the valuations of three-star hotels, older hotels, or lesser brands by 10 per cent, said Colliers International’s head of valuation and advisory services Hannah Jeong.
Investors in hotels are “looking for downward adjustments in prices of between 10 and 20 per cent” even though owners are “still holding up because they think the market can recover within two years,” she said, “So they are not really rushed.”
Falling valuations are attractive for some investors, like the operator of co-living space, which are looking for three-star or four-star hotels to buy, said Savills’ managing director and head of investment and sales Peter Yuen.
Recovery will take time, said Rossmann, adding that any rebound in visitor numbers cannot take place before the unrest settles and “would take at least a year, and probably longer than that.”
“A hotel is not a favourable investment at this moment, not until you see tourists return to Hong Kong because the occupancy rates of Hong Kong’s hotels, be it five-star or two-star ones, are so low,” said JLL’s chairman Joseph Tsang, whose firm noted that regional economies such as Singapore have benefited from Hong Kong’s pullback in demand. “[Buyers] may convert the hotel to commercial or co-living use.”
Instead of Hong Kong, some investors have looked overseas, for example Japan, for opportunities.
“We see an increasing number of new faces like new investors that are competing with us,” said Shunsuke Yamamoto, managing partner at Fortress Investment Group (Japan), at the hotel investment conference, or HICAP. “[It] really helps reactivate some of the sleepy market and create the new flow of people in money in those regions.”