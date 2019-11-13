Link Reit has previously said its Temple Mall in Wing Tai Sin had to shut on some days because of the anti-government protests. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong malls landlord Link Reit is discussing rent relief with tenants at 10 protest-hit shopping centres, company says
- Trying very hard to work with tenants facing hardship, company’s chairman says
- Company says net income for six months ending September rose 8.5 per cent, while revenue rose 7.8 per cent
Topic | China property
