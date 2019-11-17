A shop in Wan Chai is set on fire by anti-government protesters. Market observers say buying sentiment for retail shops has further weakened because of vandalism and arson. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong shop owners willing to sell even if it means incurring a loss of HK$6 million
- A 435 square feet shop in Shau Kei Wan sells for HK$7.3 million (US$932,600) compared to HK$13.3 million paid in 2012
- Ricacorp Properties expects shop transactions to fall to the lowest level since the agency starting collecting data in 1995
Topic | Hong Kong protests
A shop in Wan Chai is set on fire by anti-government protesters. Market observers say buying sentiment for retail shops has further weakened because of vandalism and arson. Photo: Felix Wong