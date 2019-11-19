Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The city of Halifax in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia, in an undated photo. Photo: AP
Business

Nova Scotia beckons with real estate comprising entire islands for the purchase price of a Sai Ying Pun flat in Hong Kong

  • One listing with Private Islands is a 37.5-acre (15.2 hectare) island with 1,800 square foot (167 square metres) four-bedroom home for just HK$3.3 million (US$421,460)
  • After years of no growth, Nova Scotia’s population grew 3.8 per cent between April 2015 and July 2019, from 936,271 to 971,395
Topic |   International Property
Ryan Swift

Ryan Swift  

Updated: 7:00am, 19 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

The city of Halifax in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia, in an undated photo. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.