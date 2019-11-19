The city of Halifax in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia, in an undated photo. Photo: AP
Nova Scotia beckons with real estate comprising entire islands for the purchase price of a Sai Ying Pun flat in Hong Kong
- One listing with Private Islands is a 37.5-acre (15.2 hectare) island with 1,800 square foot (167 square metres) four-bedroom home for just HK$3.3 million (US$421,460)
- After years of no growth, Nova Scotia’s population grew 3.8 per cent between April 2015 and July 2019, from 936,271 to 971,395
