Interior of co-living space Oootopia Kai Tak in To Kwa Wan. Photo: Edmond So
Reeves Yan
Concrete Analysis by Reeves Yan

Co-living emerging as a sought-after alternative investment strategy in Hong Kong’s current economic environment

  • Investors and landlords may find opportunities in converting underperforming hotels to co-living products for more attractive returns
Reeves Yan

Reeves Yan  

Updated: 12:09pm, 19 Nov, 2019

Billionaire Cecil Chao Sze-tsung is the chairman of Cheuk Nang (Holdings). Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong & China

Billionaire Cecil Chao experiments with co-living to avoid Hong Kong’s looming vacancy tax

  • Cecil Chao Sze-tsung, chairman of Cheuk Nang (Holdings), says the upcoming vacancy tax will have a big impact on developers
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing  

Updated: 8:29am, 30 Oct, 2019

