The Paseo in Jordan, developed by Rykadan Capital. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong’s higher mortgage cap deters at least one developer from building micro-flats as buyers can now afford larger homes
- Micro-apartments, defined as those smaller than 200 square feet (18.6 square metres), are unsustainable as investments, and are the most prone to any declines in property prices, said Rykadan Capital
- The developer reported sales of HK$390 million from 66 units of micro apartments at The Paseo in Jordan in 2015
