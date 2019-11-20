A man works at a construction site of a residential skyscraper in Shanghai. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Shui On Land raises stake in Shanghai growth prospects after winning two prime sites in state auctions
- Developer wins two state land auctions for Shanghai sites in the past three weeks in signs of optimism for Yangtze River Delta plan
- Land bank and properties in Shanghai amount to 75 billion yuan, or 70 per cent of the group total assets
Topic | China economy
