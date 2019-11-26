Students of Chinese University of Hong Kong evacuate the campus after it is occupied by anti-government protesters in this file photo from November 15. Photo: Reuters
Mainland Chinese students fleeing Hong Kong protests forego large accommodation deposits
- Students from mainland make up bulk of non-local contingent at city’s universities
- Three mainland Chinese students forgo HK$88,000 in rent paid in advance, deposits
Dozens of students who fled the violence on Hong Kong campuses are being temporarily housed in “Grads Homes” in Shenzhen. Photo: Handout
Mainland Chinese students flee, but hope to be back in Hong Kong soon
- Shenzhen boarding houses run by Chinese Communist Party and affiliate colleges offer temporary refuge amid ongoing violence on campuses
- But most evacuees say they want to return as soon as they know what’s going on
