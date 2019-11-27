Aerial drone view of the land plot atop the West Kowloon high-speed rail station, at the corner of Austin Road and Chatham Road in West Kowloon on 22 November 2019. Photo: Winson Wong.
Sun Hung Kai pays a record HK$42.2 billion for Austin Road commercial plot in Hong Kong’s costliest land tender
- The parcel is located at Austin Road atop the West Kowloon High-Speed Rail station
- The winner beat CK Asset Holdings, a consortium comprising Wharf Holdings, Sino Land, Henderson Land Development, Chinese Estate Holdings and Lifestyle International Holdings
Topic | Hong Kong property
