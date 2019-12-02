Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A researcher prepares a sample inside a laboratory at BeiGene's research and development center in Beijing. Photo: Bloomberg
Companies

Chinese innovative drug makers shoot for the moon, producing lots of volatility for investors betting on big returns one day

  • CK Life Sciences is up 97 per cent since announcing favourable clinical trial results for a skin cancer drug four weeks ago
  • But some analysts prefer proven big players with approved drugs and large marketing teams
Topic |   Health in China
Eric Ng

Eric Ng  

Updated: 12:24pm, 2 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

A researcher prepares a sample inside a laboratory at BeiGene's research and development center in Beijing. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
CK Hutchison’s founder Li Ka-shing (centre) and CK Life Sciences’ chairman Victor Li Tzar-kuoi (right) at the listing ceremony of the pharmaceutical and agriculture produce company’s shares in Hong Kong on 3 July, 2002. Photo: SCMP
Companies

Shares of Victor Li’s CK Life more than double to a multi-year high after favourable clinical trial on drug used for treating skin cancer

  • The drug, being developed by CK Life’s unit Polynoma, could be the first vaccine-based immunotherapy for stage-two sufferers of melanoma if it meets US Food and Drug Administration requirements on further trial work
  • CK Life’s shares more than doubled to a 53-month high of HK$0.90, with 433 million shares changing hands, more than 110 times their daily average transactions
Topic |   Pharmaceuticals
Eric Ng

Eric Ng  

Updated: 9:12am, 7 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

CK Hutchison’s founder Li Ka-shing (centre) and CK Life Sciences’ chairman Victor Li Tzar-kuoi (right) at the listing ceremony of the pharmaceutical and agriculture produce company’s shares in Hong Kong on 3 July, 2002. Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.