China needs to involve state-owned and private companies in policy making to better address major global problems like climate change. Here, workers walk past pipework and storage tanks at a project operated by Sinopec Chongqing Fuling Shale Gas Exploration and Development a unit of China Petrochemical Corp. Photo: Bloomberg
Business

US-China rivalry exposes differences that threaten to hinder global solutions to climate change, experts say

  • China needs to bring companies to the table when making policy, says Taiya Smith at a Bloomberg forum
  • But Chinese speakers say state-owned and private companies are ‘developing together’
Topic |   US-China trade war
Louise Moon

Louise Moon  

Updated: 9:36am, 2 Dec, 2019

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says the White House remains “optimistic” that a trade deal can be reached. Photo: AP
Global Economy

China remains silent as Trump repeats threat to hike tariffs if trade war deal not reached soon

  • Chinese officials and state media have been silent on threats from US president to raise tariffs on Chinese goods if ‘phase one’ trade deal not settled soon
  • Senior White House officials still optimistic a deal can be reached to end 17-month tariff war
Topic |   China economy
SCMP

Cissy Zhou  

Sidney Leng  

Updated: 3:49pm, 20 Nov, 2019

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says the White House remains “optimistic” that a trade deal can be reached. Photo: AP
