Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A typical facade of Hong Kong where commercial and residential units coexist in these Lai Chi Kok buildings in 2018. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Martin Wong
Opinion

Opinion

Concrete Analysis by Martin Wong

Hong Kong’s industrial development needs a renaissance as new economy alters manufacturing landscape

  • Revitalising industrial properties for housing or commercial uses have had its limitations amid growth in new economy
  • Demand for ‘specialised factories’ showcases changes in industrial landscape, need for new approach in development
Martin Wong

Martin Wong  

Updated: 12:17pm, 3 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

A typical facade of Hong Kong where commercial and residential units coexist in these Lai Chi Kok buildings in 2018. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.