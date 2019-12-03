Riot police fire tear gas rounds at anti-government protesters as they vandalise facilities and shops in Hong Kong shopping districts. Photo: Rdmond So
Sa Sa to exit Singapore market as Hong Kong retailers face losses amid protests, dwindling mainland Chinese tourists numbers
- Exit from Singapore will allow Hong Kong cosmetics chain to put resources in core markets to help stem six years of losses
- Sa Sa and peers face difficult operating environment as fewer tourists from mainland China deny city’s retailers of crucial ‘lifeblood’
Topic | Hong Kong property
