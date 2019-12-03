Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Riot police fire tear gas rounds at anti-government protesters as they vandalise facilities and shops in Hong Kong shopping districts. Photo: Rdmond So
Business

Sa Sa to exit Singapore market as Hong Kong retailers face losses amid protests, dwindling mainland Chinese tourists numbers

  • Exit from Singapore will allow Hong Kong cosmetics chain to put resources in core markets to help stem six years of losses
  • Sa Sa and peers face difficult operating environment as fewer tourists from mainland China deny city’s retailers of crucial ‘lifeblood’
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing  

Updated: 7:48am, 3 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Riot police fire tear gas rounds at anti-government protesters as they vandalise facilities and shops in Hong Kong shopping districts. Photo: Rdmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.