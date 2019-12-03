Anti-government protesters set the entrance of Whampoa MTR station on fire, on Sunday. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong’s small businesses consider backup offices in Kowloon as they look to relocate from protest hotspots
- Comparatively cheap offices in Cheung Sha Wan, Kowloon Bay and Shek Mun are most likely to benefit from the trend, says Patrick Mak of Knight Frank
- Office landlords are expected to lower rents in the new year as businesses downsize and re-evaluate their needs amid the economic slowdown
Topic | Hong Kong property
Hong Kong home prices extend rout in October as protests escalated and economy mired in recession
- Prices in secondary market fell by 1.3 per cent on average, according to Rating and Valuation Department
- Prices have declined by 5.2 per cent since the end of May amid city’s worst political crisis and a technical recession
