Anti-government protesters set the entrance of Whampoa MTR station on fire, on Sunday. Photo: Edmond So
Business

Hong Kong’s small businesses consider backup offices in Kowloon as they look to relocate from protest hotspots

  • Comparatively cheap offices in Cheung Sha Wan, Kowloon Bay and Shek Mun are most likely to benefit from the trend, says Patrick Mak of Knight Frank
  • Office landlords are expected to lower rents in the new year as businesses downsize and re-evaluate their needs amid the economic slowdown
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing  

Updated: 10:22am, 3 Dec, 2019

Anti-government protesters set the entrance of Whampoa MTR station on fire, on Sunday. Photo: Edmond So
A police armoured vehicle has been set on fire by petrol bombs on the Cheong Wan Road flyover during clashes between riot police and students on the bridge of the Cross-Harbour Tunnel besides Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hung Hom. 17NOV19 SCMP / Sam Tsang
Business

Hong Kong home prices extend rout in October as protests escalated and economy mired in recession

  • Prices in secondary market fell by 1.3 per cent on average, according to Rating and Valuation Department
  • Prices have declined by 5.2 per cent since the end of May amid city’s worst political crisis and a technical recession
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing  

Updated: 11:41pm, 29 Nov, 2019

A police armoured vehicle has been set on fire by petrol bombs on the Cheong Wan Road flyover during clashes between riot police and students on the bridge of the Cross-Harbour Tunnel besides Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hung Hom. 17NOV19 SCMP / Sam Tsang
