Anti-government protesters set barricades on fire during a lunchtime rally in Central, Hong Kong on November 12. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong luxury retailers seek more rent relief as protests cut sales in deserted malls
- Concessions from landlords thus far do not reflect the size of the problem caused by anti-government protests, Bluebell CEO says
- ‘No sign of social unrest easing’ as more retailers are shutting down, industry association says
Topic | Hong Kong property
Anti-government protesters set barricades on fire during a lunchtime rally in Central, Hong Kong on November 12. Photo: K. Y. Cheng