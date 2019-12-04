Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A cardboard collector crosses a street in Sai Ying Pun, Hong Kong in August 2014. Photo: James Wendlinger
Business

Hong Kong needs bigger handouts, fiscal push to lift economic growth from its worst slump in a decade, IMF says

  • IMF trims Hong Kong’s growth outlook for 2020 as economy heads for first contraction in a decade this year
  • Washington-based fund recommends stepping up spending through 2024 to widen social safety nets
Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Louise Moon

Louise Moon  

Updated: 1:05pm, 4 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

A cardboard collector crosses a street in Sai Ying Pun, Hong Kong in August 2014. Photo: James Wendlinger
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.