Potential buyers queue up for CK Asset’s flats in Seaside Sonata in October. Photo: Handout
New flat sales in Hong Kong at 15-year high as developers offer deep discounts amid protests, impending vacancy tax
- Homebuyers splashed out HK$214 billion on 20,042 new flats in the first 11 months of the year
- Average home price fell 26.8 per cent to HK$10.67 million from record HK$14.69 million in 2018
Topic | Hong Kong property
Potential buyers queue up for CK Asset’s flats in Seaside Sonata in October. Photo: Handout
The Cross-Harbour Tunnel remains shut due to roadblocks on November 17. Intensifying clashes between protesters and police hurt property market sentiment last month. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s November homes sales jump to six-month high as buyers take advantage of relaxed mortgage policy, price cuts
- Overall residential transactions surged 43.9 per cent month on month in November to 5,756
- Value of deals jumps 17.4 per cent to HK$47.78 billion (US$6.1 billion)
Topic | Hong Kong property
The Cross-Harbour Tunnel remains shut due to roadblocks on November 17. Intensifying clashes between protesters and police hurt property market sentiment last month. Photo: Winson Wong