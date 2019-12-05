Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Potential buyers queue up for CK Asset’s flats in Seaside Sonata in October. Photo: Handout
Business

New flat sales in Hong Kong at 15-year high as developers offer deep discounts amid protests, impending vacancy tax

  • Homebuyers splashed out HK$214 billion on 20,042 new flats in the first 11 months of the year
  • Average home price fell 26.8 per cent to HK$10.67 million from record HK$14.69 million in 2018
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Martin Choi

Martin Choi  

Updated: 7:00am, 5 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Potential buyers queue up for CK Asset’s flats in Seaside Sonata in October. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
The Cross-Harbour Tunnel remains shut due to roadblocks on November 17. Intensifying clashes between protesters and police hurt property market sentiment last month. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong & China

Hong Kong’s November homes sales jump to six-month high as buyers take advantage of relaxed mortgage policy, price cuts

  • Overall residential transactions surged 43.9 per cent month on month in November to 5,756
  • Value of deals jumps 17.4 per cent to HK$47.78 billion (US$6.1 billion)
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing  

Updated: 11:20pm, 3 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Cross-Harbour Tunnel remains shut due to roadblocks on November 17. Intensifying clashes between protesters and police hurt property market sentiment last month. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.