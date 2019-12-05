An aerial view of Liverpool city and the Metropolitan Cathedral. The northwestern city in England is high on the list of overseas property buyers. Photo: Shutterstock
Manchester and Liverpool are an easy win for property buyers as second-tier UK cities edge out pricey London
- Property prices in the second-tier cities of Liverpool and Manchester have risen 4 per cent this year compared to a 2.5 drop in London, data from Savills shows
- Property developers are upbeat on the growth prospects of the two cities as there is a lot of foreign and government investment going into these areas while offering better yields and growth than London
