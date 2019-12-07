Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Potential buyers queue for K Summit by K Wah International on 7 December 2019. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Business

Buyers stay on sidelines at K. Summit as Hong Kong’s first home sale since November 24 district polls has a lacklustre start

  • K. Wah International, one of the biggest developers of residential property at the former Kai Tak Airport, sold 128 of the 228 flats offered at its K. Summit complex as at 5pm
  • Two unidentified buyers forked out HK$15 million to buy two apartments each at K. Summit for lease, according to Centaline Property Agency.
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing  

Updated: 5:45pm, 7 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Potential buyers queue for K Summit by K Wah International on 7 December 2019. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE
The Cross-Harbour Tunnel remains shut due to roadblocks on November 17. Intensifying clashes between protesters and police hurt property market sentiment last month. Photo: Winson Wong
Property /  Hong Kong & China

Hong Kong’s November home sales jump to six-month high as buyers take advantage of relaxed mortgage policy, price cuts

  • Overall residential transactions surged 43.9 per cent month on month in November to 5,756
  • Value of deals jumps 17.4 per cent to HK$47.78 billion (US$6.1 billion)
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing  

Updated: 8:39pm, 6 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Cross-Harbour Tunnel remains shut due to roadblocks on November 17. Intensifying clashes between protesters and police hurt property market sentiment last month. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.