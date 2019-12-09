Sales of homes in Hong Kong shot up to a six-month high in November. Photo: Nora Tam
Flash in the pan? Hong Kong’s November pickup in home sales may be short-lived, Citi survey finds
- The investment bank’s survey found that 57 per cent of respondents were ‘very uninterested’ in buying a property now
- A spike in sales in November was caused by price cuts, aggressive marketing and loosening of mortgage rules, and does not reflect sentiment, say analysts
Topic | Hong Kong property
A 792 square feet flat at City Garden in North Point sold for HK$12.28 million last week, 5.5 per cent lower than the banks’ valuation of about HK$13 million. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong property prices expected to slide further as fears of protests remain despite pan-democrats’ thumping election win
- Property owners continue to reduce prices to fund their emigration plans
- A survey conducted by University of Hong Kong shows more than half of the respondents expect property prices to fall further
