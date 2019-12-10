Luxury retailers are seeing booming sales in mainland as anti-government protests hurt tourist traffic in Hong Kong. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
International luxury brands like Tiffany, Burberry are booming in mainland China as they struggle to survive in Hong Kong
- A government cut to VAT has led to a surge in sales and higher shop rental yields in mainland China, according to a senior industry executive
- Hong Kong’s economy is littered with reports of shop vandalism and closures as luxury brands have seen their sales tank amid protests
Potential buyers queue up for CK Asset’s flats in Seaside Sonata in October. Photo: Handout
New flat sales in Hong Kong at 15-year high as developers offer deep discounts amid protests, impending vacancy tax
- Homebuyers splashed out HK$214 billion on 20,042 new flats in the first 11 months of the year
- Average home price fell 26.8 per cent to HK$10.67 million from record HK$14.69 million in 2018
