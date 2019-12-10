Channels

Luxury retailers are seeing booming sales in mainland as anti-government protests hurt tourist traffic in Hong Kong. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Business

International luxury brands like Tiffany, Burberry are booming in mainland China as they struggle to survive in Hong Kong

  • A government cut to VAT has led to a surge in sales and higher shop rental yields in mainland China, according to a senior industry executive
  • Hong Kong’s economy is littered with reports of shop vandalism and closures as luxury brands have seen their sales tank amid protests
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Sandy Li

Sandy Li  

Updated: 7:51pm, 10 Dec, 2019

Luxury retailers are seeing booming sales in mainland as anti-government protests hurt tourist traffic in Hong Kong. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Potential buyers queue up for CK Asset’s flats in Seaside Sonata in October. Photo: Handout
Business

New flat sales in Hong Kong at 15-year high as developers offer deep discounts amid protests, impending vacancy tax

  • Homebuyers splashed out HK$214 billion on 20,042 new flats in the first 11 months of the year
  • Average home price fell 26.8 per cent to HK$10.67 million from record HK$14.69 million in 2018
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Martin Choi

Martin Choi  

Updated: 8:23am, 5 Dec, 2019

Potential buyers queue up for CK Asset’s flats in Seaside Sonata in October. Photo: Handout
