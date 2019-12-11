Channels

Ming Zhu Cafe in Fanling has seen a more than 20 per cent increase in business over the last two months. Photo: Martin Choi
Business

Protests a blessing in disguise for family-run restaurants in Fanling as residents stay put to avoid chaos

  • Locally run restaurants in the sleepy neighbourhood of Fanling have seen revenues increase by up to 30 per cent in the past few months since the protests started as residents spend more in the community
  • Some 40 stores along Hennessy Road, one of the most sought after retail strips in Hong Kong, have been lying vacant, the Post has found
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Martin Choi

Updated: 9:08am, 11 Dec, 2019

Sa Sa has been struggling in Singapore for some time, but the recent Hong Kong retail downturn means it is pulling back to try and buttress its Hong Kong base. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Business

Sa Sa to exit Singapore as Hong Kong protests, dwindling mainland tourists crush retail sales

  • Exit from Singapore will allow Hong Kong cosmetics chain to put resources in core markets to help stem six years of losses
  • Sa Sa and peers face difficult operating environment as fewer tourists from mainland China deny city’s retailers of crucial ‘lifeblood’
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 7:52pm, 3 Dec, 2019

